2014 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Anew Auto Sales

519-721-4350

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

LX

2014 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5804700
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F45EH004561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 HONDA CIVIC LX 

SAFETY CERTIFCATE INCLUDED 

RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT

PERFECT BACK TO SCHOOL VEHICLE 

LOADED WITH BLUETOOTH - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - POWER LOCKS - POWER MIRRORS - AC - CRUISE - HEATED SEATS - KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE

CALL US TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY ONLINE AT http://anewautosales.com/financing/ - MUST BE VIEWED BY APPOINTMENT ONLY CALL AHEAD

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR BUSINESS PLEASE EMAIL ANEWAUTOSALES@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 5197214350

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

 

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

 

CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.

 

PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM

 

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

 

Anew Auto Sales

Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3

Monday to Thursday 10 am to 7pm

Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed

 

Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234

 

Price + HST + Licensing

 

Interested? We’re here to serve you. To call, email, or see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, please see "Poster Contact Information" on the right side of this page

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

