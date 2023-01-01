Menu
2014 Honda CR-V

108,263 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
EX-L / AWD / LEATHER / SUNROOF / NO ACCIDENTS

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

108,263KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10276671
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H71EH132523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,263 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** EX-L *** ALL-WHEEL DRIVE *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** AUTO *** AC *** ONLY 108,263KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

