Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Here is a great example of a very well taken care of CR-V EX. This suv has all the options you wouldnt want to drive without and a great price too. This CrV come certified included in the price, just add the taxes and licensing and youre off to the races. Great for every day commuters or a student heading off to school. Come check it out before its gone. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer. </div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6585</div>

2014 Honda CR-V

268,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  1. 1725997898
  2. 1725997898
  3. 1725997898
  4. 1725997898
  5. 1725997898
  6. 1725997898
  7. 1725997898
  8. 1725997898
  9. 1725997898
  10. 1725997898
  11. 1725997898
  12. 1725997898
  13. 1725997898
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
268,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM3H54EH547375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 268,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is a great example of a very well taken care of CR-V EX. This suv has all the options you wouldn't want to drive without and a great price too. This CrV come certified included in the price, just add the taxes and licensing and you're off to the races. Great for every day commuters or a student heading off to school. Come check it out before it's gone. 
Registered dealer. Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6585

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Honda CR-V EX 168,470 MI $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Journey SE Plus for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Dodge Journey SE Plus 56,572 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Explorer Platinum for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Ford Explorer Platinum 178,390 KM $18,999 + tax & lic

Email Ventoso Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

Contact Seller
2014 Honda CR-V