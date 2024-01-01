$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Honda CR-V
EX
2014 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
268,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRM3H54EH547375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 268,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Here is a great example of a very well taken care of CR-V EX. This suv has all the options you wouldn't want to drive without and a great price too. This CrV come certified included in the price, just add the taxes and licensing and you're off to the races. Great for every day commuters or a student heading off to school. Come check it out before it's gone.
Registered dealer. Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6585
Registered dealer. Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6585
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products
2014 Honda CR-V EX 168,470 MI $9,999 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey SE Plus 56,572 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer Platinum 178,390 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Email Ventoso Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-242-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2014 Honda CR-V