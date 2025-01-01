Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Heres a nice CR-V LX in super condition inside and out. This LX is equipped with a good selection of options to make your driving experience everything you want it to be including power windows and locks , keyless entry, steering wheel controls and heated seats just to name a few. If youve never owned a Honda, nows your chance to see why people love them. RELIABILITY!!  Also the stylish good looks. Hurry in for a test drive before its gone. Wont last long at this price </div><div><br></div><div>CRV is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div>

2014 Honda CR-V

190,515 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12482482

2014 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  1. 1746194673
  2. 1746194673
  3. 1746194673
  4. 1746194673
  5. 1746194673
  6. 1746194673
  7. 1746194673
  8. 1746194673
  9. 1746194673
  10. 1746194673
  11. 1746194673
  12. 1746194673
  13. 1746194673
  14. 1746194673
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
190,515KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM3H32EH002175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,515 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a nice CR-V LX in super condition inside and out. This LX is equipped with a good selection of options to make your driving experience everything you want it to be including power windows and locks , keyless entry, steering wheel controls and heated seats just to name a few. If you've never owned a Honda, nows your chance to see why people love them. RELIABILITY!!  Also the stylish good looks. Hurry in for a test drive before it's gone. Won't last long at this price 
CRV is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

Used 2016 Kia Rondo EX w/3rd Row for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Kia Rondo EX w/3rd Row 130,312 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Sorento LX for sale in Cambridge, ON
2012 Kia Sorento LX 137,802 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Cheyenne Edition for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Cheyenne Edition 108,800 KM $17,000 + tax & lic

Email Ventoso Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2014 Honda CR-V