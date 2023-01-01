Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD *  Panoramic Sunroof * 1st & 2nd Row Heated Leather Seats *AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Power Driver Seat * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Back Up Camera * Active Eco Mode * AWD Lock * Heated Steering Wheel * Rear Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Power Locks * Keyless Entry * Alloy Rims *

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

193,406 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T AWD

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

  1. 10677258
  2. 10677258
  3. 10677258
  4. 10677258
  5. 10677258
  6. 10677258
  7. 10677258
  8. 10677258
  9. 10677258
  10. 10677258
  11. 10677258
  12. 10677258
  13. 10677258
  14. 10677258
  15. 10677258
  16. 10677258
  17. 10677258
  18. 10677258
  19. 10677258
  20. 10677258
  21. 10677258
  22. 10677258
  23. 10677258
  24. 10677258
  25. 10677258
  26. 10677258
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
193,406KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA8EG159468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,406 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD *  Panoramic Sunroof * 1st & 2nd Row Heated Leather Seats *AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Power Driver Seat * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Back Up Camera * Active Eco Mode * AWD Lock * Heated Steering Wheel * Rear Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Power Locks * Keyless Entry * Alloy Rims *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra Keyless/Hands Free Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Push To Start Ignition * Heated Seats * Steering Cruise/Audio/Voice Recognition Con for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra Keyless/Hands Free Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Push To Start Ignition * Heated Seats * Steering Cruise/Audio/Voice Recognition Con 159,165 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT * Keyless/Hands Free Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Cruise/Audio/Voice Recognition Controls * for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT * Keyless/Hands Free Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Cruise/Audio/Voice Recognition Controls * 176,605 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Kia Forte Koup SX * Leather Interior * Sunroof * Leather Steering Wheel * Heated Seats * Sport Front Seats * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * for sale in Cambridge, ON
2010 Kia Forte Koup SX * Leather Interior * Sunroof * Leather Steering Wheel * Heated Seats * Sport Front Seats * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * 174,585 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Mall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

Call Dealer

519-650-XXXX

(click to show)

519-650-0326

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe