2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T AWD
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,406 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD * Panoramic Sunroof * 1st & 2nd Row Heated Leather Seats *AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Power Driver Seat * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Back Up Camera * Active Eco Mode * AWD Lock * Heated Steering Wheel * Rear Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Power Locks * Keyless Entry * Alloy Rims *
Vehicle Features
