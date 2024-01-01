Menu
<div>Heres a sharp looking Santa Fe in black.  This SUV is loaded up with great options like steering wheel controls, power locks and windows, heated seats and steering wheel just to name a few. If youre needing a reliable family mover and want to do it in style this Santa Fe has what you need.  Hurry in before its gone. </div><div><br></div><div>Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.  </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

246,270 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
246,270KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZU3LB1EG228536

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 246,270 KM

Here's a sharp looking Santa Fe in black.  This SUV is loaded up with great options like steering wheel controls, power locks and windows, heated seats and steering wheel just to name a few. If you're needing a reliable family mover and want to do it in style this Santa Fe has what you need.  Hurry in before it's gone. 
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.  
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport