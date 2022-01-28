Menu
2014 Jeep Patriot

147,000 KM

Details Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2014 Jeep Patriot

2014 Jeep Patriot

Sport/4X4/2.4L/5 SPEED/ONE OWNER/SAFETY INCLUDED

2014 Jeep Patriot

Sport/4X4/2.4L/5 SPEED/ONE OWNER/SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8244900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty Available
CD Player

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

