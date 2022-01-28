$9,990+ tax & licensing
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
519-267-8448
2014 Jeep Patriot
Sport/4X4/2.4L/5 SPEED/ONE OWNER/SAFETY INCLUDED
Location
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8244900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty Available
CD Player
