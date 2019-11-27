Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4387662
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG1EL150736
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2014 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA 4X4

136000KM

WE FINANCE!!! APPLY TODAY!!

BRAND NEW OEM RIMS AND OEM FIRESTONE TIRES!!!

LEATHER INTERIOR

KEYLESS ENRTY

FACTORY REMOTE STARTER

BLUETOOTH STEREO WITH NAVIGATION

$24995 CERTIFIED + TAX

2YEAR/40000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN PRICE

EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

PROUDLY SERVING CAMBRIDGE SINCE 2007!!!

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Targa Roof
  • Conventional Spare Tire

