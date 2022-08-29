Menu
2014 Kia Sorento

173,253 KM

Details Description Features

$2,100

+ tax & licensing
$2,100

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2014 Kia Sorento

2014 Kia Sorento

**** AS IS SALE **** Sorento LX AWD * Heated Cloth Seats * Park Assist * Active Eco Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Call

2014 Kia Sorento

**** AS IS SALE **** Sorento LX AWD * Heated Cloth Seats * Park Assist * Active Eco Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Call

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$2,100

+ taxes & licensing

173,253KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9037102
  • VIN: 5XYKTCA69EG473210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,253 KM

Vehicle Description

**** AS IS SALE ****  Sorento LX AWD * Heated Cloth Seats * Park Assist * Active Eco Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Automatic/Manual Mode * 12V DC Outlet *

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.The vehicle may not be fit for you as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.

We do not inspect them nor do we know what is required for safety they may require substantial repairs and its an at you own risk sale. The majority of buyers are other dealers and wholesalers, as they have the means fix and source the parts required. It may have rust all over or require major powertrain work.
 
 
* Vehicle being presented might not be finance-able; payments are available on approved credit. *All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.*

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

