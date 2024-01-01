Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>EX *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 154870KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2014 Kia Soul

154,870 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Kia Soul

EX / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / ALLOY WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle
12026515

2014 Kia Soul

EX / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / ALLOY WHEELS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1734537698
  2. 1734537700
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,870KM
VIN KNDJP3A5XE7078750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,870 KM

Vehicle Description

EX *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 154870KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2021 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 4WD / CREW / LEATHER / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 4WD / CREW / LEATHER / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS 82,981 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla SE UPGRADE / ROOF / BACKCAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla SE UPGRADE / ROOF / BACKCAM / NO ACCIDENTS 48,448 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Honda Civic LX / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS 119,685 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Soul