SAFETY INCLUDED - 2 SETS OF TIRES ON WHEELS - TOP OF THE LINE - SUNROOF - GPS - HEATED SEATS - REAR CAMERA - ACTIVE DRIVING DISPLAY - PROXIMITY KEY & PUSH BUTTON START - PADDLE SHIFTER - POWER SEAT, WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS - LEATHER SEATS - 2L -

NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

183,000 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2L GRAND TOURING HB/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2L GRAND TOURING HB/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

SAFETY INCLUDED - 2 SETS OF TIRES ON WHEELS - TOP OF THE LINE - SUNROOF - GPS - HEATED SEATS - REAR CAMERA - ACTIVE DRIVING DISPLAY - PROXIMITY KEY & PUSH BUTTON START - PADDLE SHIFTER - POWER SEAT, WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS - LEATHER SEATS - 2L -

NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
PADDLE SHIFTER
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-XXXX

519-267-8448

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2014 Mazda MAZDA3