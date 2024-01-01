Menu
SAFETY INCLUDED - TOP OF THE LINE - SUNROOF - GPS - HEATED SEATS - REAR CAMERA - ACTIVE DRIVING DISPLAY - PROXIMITY KEY & PUSH BUTTON START - PADDLE SHIFTER - POWER SEAT, WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS - LEATHER SEATS - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

www.asprestigeautosales.com

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

183,000 KM

$12,490

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2L GRAND TOURING HB/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2L GRAND TOURING HB/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,000KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

SAFETY INCLUDED - TOP OF THE LINE - SUNROOF - GPS - HEATED SEATS - REAR CAMERA - ACTIVE DRIVING DISPLAY - PROXIMITY KEY & PUSH BUTTON START - PADDLE SHIFTER - POWER SEAT, WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS - LEATHER SEATS - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

www.asprestigeautosales.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
PADDLE SHIFTER
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2014 Mazda MAZDA3