2014 Mazda MAZDA3

122,766 KM

$12,995

Cambridge Auto Source

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

Touring

Touring

Location

1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

122,766KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9755374
  • Stock #: 118011
  • VIN: JM1BM1L75E1118011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,766 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! CLIMB IN AND GET COMFY! This Is Your "ZOOM ZOOM" With Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Trunk, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Auxiliary Output, USB, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass......Comes Certified. Price + HST + Lic. Fees. Financing Available. Good Or Bad Credit. 

We Also Sell New And Used Tires. Over 4000 Tires In Stock. Sold In Sets, Pairs And Singles.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

