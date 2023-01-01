Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

44,182 KM

Details Description Features

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GS-SKY

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

  1. 1684603156
  2. 1684603168
  3. 1684603180
  4. 1684603191
  5. 1684603203
  6. 1684603214
  7. 1684603225
  8. 1684603235
  9. 1684603244
  10. 1684603253
  11. 1684603261
  12. 1684603271
  13. 1684603282
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
44,182KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9976286
  • Stock #: 111123
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L73EW111123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 111123
  • Mileage 44,182 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Groh Motors Ltd.

2014 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 44,182 KM
$18,800 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Venza 4D...
 184,037 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 193,228 KM
$26,500 + tax & lic

Email Groh Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-3112

Alternate Numbers
519-240-9554
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory