SAFETY INCLUDED - TOP OF THE LINE - NEW BRAKES FRONT & REAR (ROTORS & PADS) - FULL SERVICE - 6 SEATER - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - REAR PARKING SENSORS - POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS - SUNROOF - KEYLESS ENTRY - A/C - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

www.asprestigeautosales.com

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

198,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA5

GRAND TOURING 2.5L/SUNROOF/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

GRAND TOURING 2.5L/SUNROOF/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - TOP OF THE LINE - NEW BRAKES FRONT & REAR (ROTORS & PADS) - FULL SERVICE - 6 SEATER - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - REAR PARKING SENSORS - POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS - SUNROOF - KEYLESS ENTRY - A/C - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

www.asprestigeautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2014 Mazda MAZDA5