Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 250 BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 250 BlueTEC

Location

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4473243
  • VIN: WDDHF9HB5EB078710
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2014 MERCEDES E250 BLUETEC
DIESEL RUNS LIKE NEW
CERTIFICATION INCLUDED
LEATHER LOADED WITH 360 BACK UP CAMERA - BLIND SPOT - MOON ROOF - HEATED SEATS - CRUISE - KEY LESS ENTRY - AC - TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL - ALL WHEEL DRIVE
FINANCING AVAILABLE PLEASE GO TO anewautosales.com
APPLY ONLINE AT http://anewautosales.com/financing/

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.

PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

Anew Auto Sales
Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3
Monday to Thursday 10 am to 7pm
Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed

Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234

Price + HST + Licensing

Interested? We’re here to serve you. To call, email, or see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, please see "Poster Contact Information" on the right side of this page
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Anew Auto Sales

2015 Dodge Challenge...
 119,000 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru WRX SPORT
 65,000 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2008 Acura MDX 7 pas...
 249,000 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
Anew Auto Sales

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-721-XXXX

(click to show)

519-721-4350

Alternate Numbers
905-462-7234

Send A Message