2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer GT

Location

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,340KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4654377
  • VIN: JA32U2FU6EU603164
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
GT * Sunroof * Weather Tech mats * Passive/keyless entry * Heated front seats * 5 speed manual * Climate control * Phone connect * Voice recognition * Hands free steering wheel controls * Cruise control * Traction control * Intermittent wipers * Telescopic/tilt steering * Rockford fosgate stereo w/ 10 inch subwoofer * Alloy rims * AM/FM/BLUETOOTH/AUX/SIRIUS * 12 Volt dc power * Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding * Light Tinted Glass * Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls * Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding, reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat * Air Conditioning * Low Tire Pressure Warning * 140W AM/FM CD/MP3 Stereo w/4 Speakers -inc: digital signal processor, speed compensated volume and equalization, steering wheel mounted audio controls and Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular phone interface w/streaming audio and USB input w/voice control *
***************************************************** Zero Down Payment Options Available at the lowest payment options
* Helping People Get Great Quality pre-owned vehicles Since 1999
* Auto Loans For Good, Bad Or, No Credit
* Apply Online, Financing Available For Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph
* All Our Quality Vehicles Come Certified To The Highest Standards In The Industry Using Premium Parts at no extra charge, all in pricing!
* Ask About Our Exclusive Warranty Options Giving you Superior Coverage's at a significant discount to give you added peace of mind *************************************************************************************Apply now at www.garstonmotors.com *****************************************************Call us at toll free 1-855-351-1212****************************************************************************************All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan. *All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit. 
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

