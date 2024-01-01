Menu
<div>This Pathfinder is in excellent shape inside and out. Loaded with features like backup camera, pano roof for rear passengers and power moonroof up front, heated power seats and steering wheel controls to name a few. If youre looking for a large SUV that can move the whole family you need to come check this one out.  its great. Hurry in before its gone. </div><div><br></div><div>Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

199,971 KM

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

199,971KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM9EC692294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 199,971 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

