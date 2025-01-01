$3,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa Note
SV
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
213,518KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP2EL372553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 213,518 KM
Vehicle Description
Here's a nice Versa Note SV hatchback in automatic. This fuel sipping hatchback is ready to hit the road with a student heading off to school or just an everyday driver who'd rather keep their money in the bank and not in the gas tank. At this price it won't last long before it's gone. Hurry in for a test drive before it's gone.
Versa is priced certified and ready for the road. taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
