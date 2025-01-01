Menu
<div>Heres a nice Versa Note SV hatchback in automatic.  This fuel sipping hatchback is ready to hit the road with a student heading off to school or just an everyday driver whod rather keep their money in the bank and not in the gas tank. At this price it wont last long before its gone. Hurry in for a test drive before its gone. </div><div><br></div><div>Versa is priced certified and ready for the road. taxes and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer </div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2014 Nissan Versa Note

213,518 KM

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV

12657171

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
213,518KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP2EL372553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a nice Versa Note SV hatchback in automatic.  This fuel sipping hatchback is ready to hit the road with a student heading off to school or just an everyday driver who'd rather keep their money in the bank and not in the gas tank. At this price it won't last long before it's gone. Hurry in for a test drive before it's gone. 
Versa is priced certified and ready for the road. taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealer Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-242-6485

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2014 Nissan Versa Note