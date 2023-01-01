Menu
2014 RAM 1500

191,114 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD

2014 RAM 1500

Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

191,114KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140237
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT8EG282766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 191,114 KM

Vehicle Description

* Ram 1500 Crew Cab 4X4 * 5.7 HEMI * 6 Passenger * Back Up Camera * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Trailer Brake * Tow/Haul Mode * 2WD/4WD LOCK/4WD LOW * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Automatic Windows * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/AUX/Bluetooth * 12V DC Outlet * Heated Mirrors * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Steel Rims *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-XXXX

519-650-0326

