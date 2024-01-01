Menu
NO ACCIDENTS *** ST *** V8 *** 4X4 *** REG CAB *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 71465KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2014 RAM 1500

71,465 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

ST / V8 / 4X4 / REG CAB / NO ACCIDENTS

2014 RAM 1500

ST / V8 / 4X4 / REG CAB / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,465KM
Used
VIN 3C6JR7DT7EG140404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 71,465 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** ST *** V8 *** 4X4 *** REG CAB *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 71465KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2014 RAM 1500