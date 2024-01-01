$13,999+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
ST
2014 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
133,456KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT4ES272383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 133,456 KM
Vehicle Description
Ram 1500 4x4 quad cab. Have a look here at this truck. it's in great shape and with low kms this truck has many years of driving ahead. Quad cab and 4x4 this truck has everything you need to get the job done, whether it's working on the job site or getting the family around or hauling the toys for fun. This truck is ready to go with a brand new set of tires. Hurry in before it's gone. It won't last long at this price.
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
2014 RAM 1500