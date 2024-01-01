Menu
2024-01-01

2014 RAM 1500

133,456 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

ST

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

133,456KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT4ES272383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 133,456 KM

Vehicle Description

Ram 1500 4x4 quad cab. Have a look here at this truck.  it's in great shape and with low kms this truck has many years of driving ahead. Quad cab and 4x4 this truck has everything you need to get the job done, whether it's working on the job site or getting the family around or hauling the toys for fun. This truck is ready to go with a brand new set of tires. Hurry in before it's gone. It won't last long at this price. 
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealer Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2014 RAM 1500