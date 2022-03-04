2014 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8459655

8459655 VIN: 1C6RR7KT2ES346535

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.