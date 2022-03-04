$18,995+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
ST - 5.7L HEMI!!! - CREW CAB
Location
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
152,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8459655
- VIN: 1C6RR7KT2ES346535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 DODGE RAM 1500 - CREW CAB - 4X4
152000KM
6 PASSENGER
5.7L HEMI V8 ENGINE
SHORT BOX 5'7"
4X4
TOW MIRRORS
FACTORY TRAILER BRAKE
SPRAY IN BOX LINER
17" ALLOY WHEELS
PREVIOUSLY OIL SPRAYED THROUGHOUT
FINANCING AND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire
