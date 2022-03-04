Menu
2014 RAM 1500

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST - 5.7L HEMI!!! - CREW CAB

2014 RAM 1500

ST - 5.7L HEMI!!! - CREW CAB

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8459655
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT2ES346535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 DODGE RAM 1500 - CREW CAB - 4X4

152000KM

6 PASSENGER

5.7L HEMI V8 ENGINE

SHORT BOX 5'7"

4X4

TOW MIRRORS

FACTORY TRAILER BRAKE

SPRAY IN BOX LINER

17" ALLOY WHEELS

PREVIOUSLY OIL SPRAYED THROUGHOUT

 

$18995 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

