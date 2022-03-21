$17,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-998-3156
2014 RAM 1500
SLT - CREW CAB - 6.4FT BOX - 3.0L DIESEL - 149”
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8864819
- VIN: 1C6RR7TM5ES265259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 264,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 DODGE RAM 1500 - CREW CAB
264000KM
***CLEAN CARFAX, NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS***
3.0L TURBO DIESEL ENGINE
CREW CAB WITH 6.4FT BOX, 149"
BOX SLIDE INCLUDED
FACTORY TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER
20" VISION WHEELS
33" FIRESTONE DESTINATION TIRES
RUNNING BOARDS
A/C, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER REAR WINDOW
FOG LIGHTS
2 KEYS WITH KEYLESS FOBS
$17995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT...WE WELCOME ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6