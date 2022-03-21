Menu
2014 RAM 1500

264,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SLT - CREW CAB - 6.4FT BOX - 3.0L DIESEL - 149”

2014 RAM 1500

SLT - CREW CAB - 6.4FT BOX - 3.0L DIESEL - 149”

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

264,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8864819
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TM5ES265259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 264,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 DODGE RAM 1500 - CREW CAB

264000KM

***CLEAN CARFAX, NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS***

3.0L TURBO DIESEL ENGINE

CREW CAB WITH 6.4FT BOX, 149" 

BOX SLIDE INCLUDED

FACTORY TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER

20" VISION WHEELS

33" FIRESTONE DESTINATION TIRES

RUNNING BOARDS

A/C, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER REAR WINDOW

FOG LIGHTS

2 KEYS WITH KEYLESS FOBS

 

$17995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT...WE WELCOME ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

