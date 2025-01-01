Menu
AWD and manual. This Impreza is ready to tackle any situation, from regular daily driving to getting to that cottage off the beaten path. This car can do it easily. Add the stylish looks and comfortable interior and youve got a great daily driver.  Hurry over and have a look before its gone. 

Impreza is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
 entoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge 
519-242-6485

2014 Subaru Impreza

192,744 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
192,744KM
Good Condition
VIN JF1GJAC68EG008286

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,744 KM

AWD and manual. This Impreza is ready to tackle any situation, from regular daily driving to getting to that cottage off the beaten path. This car can do it easily. Add the stylish looks and comfortable interior and you've got a great daily driver.  Hurry over and have a look before it's gone. 
Impreza is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealer entoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge 519-242-6485

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-242-6485

