Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** 2.0i TOURING *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 191777KM *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /></p><p>WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE </p><p>WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY </p><p><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2014 Subaru Impreza

191,777 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/TOURING PKG / HATCH / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Watch This Vehicle
12534582

2014 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/TOURING PKG / HATCH / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
191,777KM
VIN JF1GPAC66EH332846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,777 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** 2.0i TOURING *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 191777KM *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE 

WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY 


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2009 Toyota Yaris LE / HATCHBACK / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2009 Toyota Yaris LE / HATCHBACK / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 154,979 KM $4,600 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i w/TOURING PKG / HATCH / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i w/TOURING PKG / HATCH / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 191,777 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Soul 2u / MANUAL / ALLOYS / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Kia Soul 2u / MANUAL / ALLOYS / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 53,671 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2014 Subaru Impreza