$2,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Impreza
2.0i w/TOURING PKG / HATCH / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE
2014 Subaru Impreza
2.0i w/TOURING PKG / HATCH / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,777 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** 2.0i TOURING *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 191777KM *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE
WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Match Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Car Match Canada
Car Match Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-621-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-621-4333