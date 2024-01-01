Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Toyota Corolla

91,917 MI

Details Features

$14,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1706390836
  2. 1706390854
  3. 1706390854
  4. 1706390854
  5. 1706390854
  6. 1706390854
  7. 1706390854
  8. 1706390853
  9. 1706390854
  10. 1706390885
  11. 1706390886
  12. 1706390885
  13. 1706390887
  14. 1706390887
  15. 1706390886
  16. 1706390885
  17. 1706390885
  18. 1706390886
  19. 1706390886
  20. 1706390885
  21. 1706390887
  22. 1706390887
  23. 1706390886
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
91,917MI
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBURHEXEP035501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,917 MI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

Used 2017 Toyota Corolla SE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla SE 79,002 KM $21,989 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE 43,659 KM $44,989 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 66,806 KM $37,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Corolla