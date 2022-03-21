2014 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 1 5 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8676497

8676497 VIN: 2t1burhe9ec185339

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 109,151 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

