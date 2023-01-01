Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Corolla

181,974 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE ECO / AUTO / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE ECO / AUTO / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1682979212
  2. 1682979212
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
181,974KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9900305
  • VIN: 2T1BPRHE9EC021905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,974 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** LE ECO *** AUTO *** HEATED SEATS *** SUNROOF *** REVERSE CAMERA *** EMERGENCY BRAKING ASSIST *** BLUETOOTH *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 181,974 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2014 Toyota Corolla ...
 181,974 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2019 Jaguar I-PACE F...
 53,626 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Rogue SV...
 57,177 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory