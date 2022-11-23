2014 Toyota RAV4

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9398029

9398029 Stock #: TRD319

TRD319 VIN: 2T3DFREV1EW149528

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # TRD319

Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Memory Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.