2014 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED AWD
Location
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
189,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9398029
- Stock #: TRD319
- VIN: 2T3DFREV1EW149528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO!!
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Memory Seats
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8