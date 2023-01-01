$26,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,600
+ taxes & licensing
Groh Motors Ltd.
519-653-3112
2014 Toyota Tacoma
2014 Toyota Tacoma
4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 AUTO
Location
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
519-653-3112
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,600
+ taxes & licensing
165,624KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10136022
- Stock #: 023061
- VIN: 5TFMU4FN3EX023061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,624 KM
Vehicle Description
Double Cab excellent condition One Owner No reported accidents
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Groh Motors Ltd.
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6