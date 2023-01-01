Menu
2014 Toyota Tacoma

165,624 KM

Details

$26,600

+ tax & licensing
$26,600

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

2014 Toyota Tacoma

2014 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 AUTO

2014 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 AUTO

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,600

+ taxes & licensing

165,624KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10136022
  • Stock #: 023061
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN3EX023061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,624 KM

Vehicle Description

Double Cab     excellent condition      One Owner No reported accidents

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

519-240-9554
