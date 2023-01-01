2014 Toyota Tacoma

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,600 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 6 2 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10136022

10136022 Stock #: 023061

023061 VIN: 5TFMU4FN3EX023061

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 165,624 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.