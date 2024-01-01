2014 Toyota Tacoma

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>SAFETY INCLUDED - VERY CLEAN - LOW KILOMETERS - DIFFICULT TO FIND 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION - REAR CAMERA - HEATED SEAT - POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS - KEYLESS ENTRY - A/C - TRAILER HITCH - BLUETOOTH - NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - </strong></span></span><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -</strong></span></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>www.asprestigeautosales.com</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.</strong></span></span></p>

2014 Toyota Tacoma

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Double Cab V6 6 SPEED/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Double Cab V6 6 SPEED/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1712790049
  2. 1712790047
  3. 1712790051
  4. 1712790053
  5. 1712790052
  6. 1712790052
  7. 1712790047
  8. 1712790048
  9. 1712790054
  10. 1712790051
  11. 1712790043
  12. 1712790044
  13. 1712790052
  14. 1712790045
  15. 1712790043
  16. 1712790042
  17. 1712790048
  18. 1712790043
  19. 1712790045
  20. 1712790042
  21. 1712790042
  22. 1712790047
  23. 1712790051
  24. 1712790046
  25. 1712790051
  26. 1712790052
  27. 1712790046
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
148,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - VERY CLEAN - LOW KILOMETERS - DIFFICULT TO FIND 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION - REAR CAMERA - HEATED SEAT - POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS - KEYLESS ENTRY - A/C - TRAILER HITCH - BLUETOOTH - NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5L/SUNROOF/REAR CAMERA/REMOTE STARTER/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5L/SUNROOF/REAR CAMERA/REMOTE STARTER/CERTIFIED 142,000 KM $12,490 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Altima SV 2.5L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Nissan Altima SV 2.5L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED 145,000 KM $12,490 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Micra SV 1.6L/2 SETS OF TIRES/FULLY LOADED/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Nissan Micra SV 1.6L/2 SETS OF TIRES/FULLY LOADED/CERTIFIED 77,000 KM $12,490 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Tacoma