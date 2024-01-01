Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH CONNECTION *** AUXILIARY AUDIO *** HATCHBACK *** ONLY 222,777KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2014 Toyota Yaris

222,777 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Toyota Yaris

LE / AUTO / AC / BLUETOOTH / POWER GROUP

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Yaris

LE / AUTO / AC / BLUETOOTH / POWER GROUP

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1705008635
  2. 1705008635
  3. 1705008629
  4. 1705008629
  5. 1705008629
  6. 1705008630
  7. 1705008629
  8. 1705008629
  9. 1705008629
  10. 1705008630
  11. 1705008629
  12. 1705008629
  13. 1705008629
  14. 1705008629
  15. 1705008629
  16. 1705008629
  17. 1705008629
  18. 1705008629
  19. 1705008629
  20. 1705008629
  21. 1705008629
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
222,777KM
Used
VIN VNKKTUD3XEA002729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 222,777 KM

Vehicle Description

LE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH CONNECTION *** AUXILIARY AUDIO *** HATCHBACK *** ONLY 222,777KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WORK TRUCK / LONG BED / REG CAB / 5.3L V8 for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WORK TRUCK / LONG BED / REG CAB / 5.3L V8 41,501 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS / AUTO / BACKUP CAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS / AUTO / BACKUP CAM / NO ACCIDENTS 92,195 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Rio LX+ / AUTO / AC / ONE OWNER for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Kia Rio LX+ / AUTO / AC / ONE OWNER 47,696 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Yaris