Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

247,532 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12904697

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

SE

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

  1. 12904697
  2. 12904697
  3. 12904697
  4. 12904697
  5. 12904697
  6. 12904697
  7. 12904697
  8. 12904697
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
247,532KM
VIN 3VWD07AJ0EM390178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD387
  • Mileage 247,532 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Used 2025 Lexus NX 450h AWD for sale in Cambridge, ON
2025 Lexus NX 450h AWD 7,604 KM $62,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos LX for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Kia Seltos LX 97,187 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 FWD for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 FWD 118,985 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-7711

Alternate Numbers
1-877-621-7117
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

2014 Volkswagen Jetta