2014 Volkswagen Jetta

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Anew Auto Sales

519-721-4350

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Location

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5624607
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ8EM353879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 VOLKSWAGON JETTA 

2.0L 4 CYL AUTOMATIC

CERTIFICATION INCLUDED 

TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE 

GREAT ON FUEL PERFECT BACK TO SCHOOL CAR 

REBUILT TITLE 

 

MUST BE VIEWED BY APPOINTMENT ONLY CALL AHEAD

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR BUSINESS PLEASE EMAIL ANEWAUTOSALES@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 5197214350

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

 

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

 

CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.

 

PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM

 

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

 

Anew Auto Sales

Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3

Monday to Thursday 10 am to 7pm

Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed

 

Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234

 

Price + HST + Licensing

 

Interested? We’re here to serve you. To call, email, or see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, please see "Poster Contact Information" on the right side of this page

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Anew Auto Sales

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-XXXX

519-721-4350

905-462-7234
