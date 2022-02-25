Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

189,000 KM

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Comfortline TDI DSG 2L/DIESEL/ONE OWNER/SAFE

Comfortline TDI DSG 2L/DIESEL/ONE OWNER/SAFE

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

189,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8424162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - FUEL EFFICIENCY CAR - ONE OWNER -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY -

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

