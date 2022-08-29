$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
SEL
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
- Listing ID: 9273694
- VIN: 3VWL07AJXEM304435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,003 KM
Vehicle Description
* Jetta * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Automatic/Manual Mode * Sport Mode * Fender Audio System * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Power Driver Seat * 12V DC Outlet * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Alloy Rims * Manual Folding Mirrors * Fog Lights * Plate Relocate *
