2014 Volkswagen Jetta

161,003 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

SEL

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

SEL

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

161,003KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9273694
  • VIN: 3VWL07AJXEM304435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,003 KM

Vehicle Description

* Jetta * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Automatic/Manual Mode * Sport Mode * Fender Audio System * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Power Driver Seat * 12V DC Outlet * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Alloy Rims * Manual Folding Mirrors * Fog Lights * Plate Relocate *

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

