Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Passat

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Passat

2014 Volkswagen Passat

1.8 TSI Comfortline - SUNROOF - CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Passat

1.8 TSI Comfortline - SUNROOF - CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1693182864
  2. 1693182863
  3. 1693182861
  4. 1693182863
  5. 1693182864
  6. 1693182863
  7. 1693182863
  8. 1693182863
  9. 1693182860
  10. 1693182860
  11. 1693182859
  12. 1693182863
  13. 1693182861
  14. 1693182863
  15. 1693182862
  16. 1693182860
  17. 1693182860
  18. 1693182862
  19. 1693182859
  20. 1693182863
  21. 1693182863
  22. 1693182862
  23. 1693182862
  24. 1693182862
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10352706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - FULLY LOADED -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

1968 Land Rover Defe...
 50 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sedona LX 3...
 169,000 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA5 GS...
 145,000 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory