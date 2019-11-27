Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 ARCTIC CAT WILDCAT SPORT LTD 700 PS SIDE BY SIDE

FINANCING & WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 ARCTIC CAT WILDCAT SPORT LTD 700 PS SIDE BY SIDE

FINANCING & WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$8,290

+ taxes & licensing

  • 5,309KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4393968
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
UTV / Side By Side
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
2-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCING AVAILABLE - WARRANTY AVAILABLE -
4X4 -700CC- 3500LB WINCH - REMOVABLE WINDSHIELD -
SOFT TOP - FENDERS FLARES - TRAILER HITCH -
OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -
OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -
www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
Additional Features
  • Winch 3,500LB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A & S Prestige Auto Sales

2015 Toyota Prius c ...
 52,000 KM
$15,290 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Legacy 2...
 188,000 KM
$8,290 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Pilot EX-...
 191,000 KM
$12,390 + tax & lic
A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Send A Message