2015 ARCTIC CAT WILDCAT SPORT LTD 700 PS SIDE BY SIDE

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCING AVAILABLE - WARRANTY AVAILABLE -

4X4 -700CC- 3500LB WINCH - REMOVABLE WINDSHIELD -

SOFT TOP - FENDERS FLARES - TRAILER HITCH -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -

www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448

Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Trailer Hitch Additional Features Winch 3,500LB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.