2015 BMW 328i

151,663 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2015 BMW 328i

2015 BMW 328i

328i xDrive Sedan

2015 BMW 328i

328i xDrive Sedan

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

151,663KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6689885
  • VIN: WBA3B3C52FF545474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,663 KM

Vehicle Description

* BMW 328i X-Drive * Twin Turbo * Red Leather * Paddle Shifters * Navigation * Park Assist * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Sunroof * Eco/Comfort/Sport/Sport Plus Drive Modes * Heated Leather Seats * Dual Climate Control * Rear Climate Control * Automatic Headlights * BMW Vinyl Floor Mats * Tinted Windows * 19 Alloy Rims * Dual Exhaust * Manual Folding Mirrors * LED Headlights * Clear Hood/Fender Bra *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

