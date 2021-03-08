2015 BMW 328i

+ taxes & licensing
519-650-0326
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
+ taxes & licensing
* BMW 328i X-Drive * Twin Turbo * Red Leather * Paddle Shifters * Navigation * Park Assist * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Sunroof * Eco/Comfort/Sport/Sport Plus Drive Modes * Heated Leather Seats * Dual Climate Control * Rear Climate Control * Automatic Headlights * BMW Vinyl Floor Mats * Tinted Windows * 19 Alloy Rims * Dual Exhaust * Manual Folding Mirrors * LED Headlights * Clear Hood/Fender Bra *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
