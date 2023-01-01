Menu
2015 BMW X1

125,304 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

xDRIVE28i / LEATHER / AWD / HTD SEATS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

125,304KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10520142
  • VIN: WBAVL1C58FVY33712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Utah Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,304 KM

Vehicle Description

xDRIVE28i *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** LEATHER *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** HEATED SEATS *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** AUTO *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 125,304KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

