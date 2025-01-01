$14,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD LT
2015 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD LT
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
242,946KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTBE38F1163423
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 242,946 KM
Vehicle Description
Have a loook at this excellent example of a Chevy Colorado LT 4x4. This truck while slightly dusty is in superb condition inside and out and runs and drives the same. If you need a truck but don't need a full on full size truck, this one can do all the same work. At this price the truck won't be here long before someone drives it away. Hurry in for a test drive before it's gone.
This truck is being sold in as is condition. The motor Vehicle sold under "as is" is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
This truck is being sold in as is condition. The motor Vehicle sold under "as is" is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products
2014 Mazda CX-5 GX 254,700 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 214,259 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Leaf SL 89,278 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Email Ventoso Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-242-XXXX(click to show)
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2015 Chevrolet Colorado