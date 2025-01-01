Menu
<div>Have a loook at this excellent example of a Chevy Colorado LT 4x4. This truck while slightly dusty is in superb condition inside and out and runs and drives the same. If you need a truck but dont need a full on full size truck, this one can do all the same work.  At this price the truck wont be here long before someone drives it away. Hurry in for a test drive before its gone.  </div><div><br></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>This truck is being sold in as is condition. </span></div>The motor Vehicle sold under as is is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.  <div> Taxes and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

242,946 KM

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT

12614053

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

VIN 1GCGTBE38F1163423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 242,946 KM

Have a loook at this excellent example of a Chevy Colorado LT 4x4. This truck while slightly dusty is in superb condition inside and out and runs and drives the same. If you need a truck but don't need a full on full size truck, this one can do all the same work.  At this price the truck won't be here long before someone drives it away. Hurry in for a test drive before it's gone.  
This truck is being sold in as is condition. The motor Vehicle sold under "as is" is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.   Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Power Driver Seat

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
