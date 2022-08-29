Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

117,390 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Colorado

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

CREW CAB / AUTO / V6 / NO ACCIDETNS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

CREW CAB / AUTO / V6 / NO ACCIDETNS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,390KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9180781
  • VIN: 1GCGSAE37F1236780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,390 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** CREW CAB *** AUTO ***AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 117,390 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 108,825 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Savana NO A...
 71,516 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2008 Lincoln MKX LEA...
 120,576 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory