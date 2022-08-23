Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

70,260 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT / AUTO / AC / ONLY 70,260 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT / AUTO / AC / ONLY 70,260 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

70,260KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8986318
  • VIN: 1g1pc5sb5f7278595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,260 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LT *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** REVERSE CAMERA *** ONLY 70,260 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2015 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 96,130 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion SE ...
 60,954 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Impal...
 102,965 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory