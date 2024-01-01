$3,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY *** YOU SAVE!!! ***2LT * Power Front Seats/Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Steerin
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
$3,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 229,975 KM
Vehicle Description
Know Before You Go: We haven't peeked under the hood, so the exact needs of this ride are a mystery, may require substantial repairs and it's an at your own risk sale! From character-building rust to possible powertrain adventures and repairs, it's all part of the journey. Often, these gems are scooped up by dealers or wholesalers with the magic touch to bring them back to life.
Discover the Potential: As-Is Special!
Embrace the opportunity with this vehicle, offered in an "as-is" condition, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition. While it hasn't been e-tested and its road-worthiness isn't confirmed, it's a canvas ready for your touch!
Important Notes:
- This vehicle might not qualify for financing. Financing might be a challenge, but if the stars align, we'll tailor payments based on your credit.
- Prices don't include HST and licensing.
- Our aim is always zero down, but sometimes the universe has other plans. We'll always strive for that $0 down loan, though!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall
519-650-0326