2015 Chevrolet Equinox

** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY *** YOU SAVE!!! ***2LT  * Power Front Seats/Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Lane Departure Warning * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Collision Alert * Leather Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Traction/Stability Control * ECO Mode * Emergency Brake Assist * Power Lift Gate * Premium Pioneer Sound System * All Season Rubber Floor Mats * Rear Tinted Windows * Chevrolet MyLink * AM/FM/SXM * CD/USB/AUX/Bluetooth * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Heated Mirrors * Michelin Tires * 17” Alloy Wheels * Front Fog Lamps * Roof Rails * Rear Parking Sensors *<br /><br /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; outline: none; margin: 0px 0px 20px; font-family: "Open Sans"; font-size: 14px; color: rgb(45, 45, 45); line-height: 24px; word-break: normal;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Know Before You Go:</span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve; color: rgb(55, 65, 81);> We haven't peeked under the hood, so the exact needs of this ride are a mystery, may require </span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve; color: rgb(52, 53, 65);>substantial repairs and it's an at your own risk sale</span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve; color: rgb(55, 65, 81);>! From character-building rust to possible powertrain adventures and repairs, it's all part of the journey. Often, these gems are scooped up by dealers or wholesalers with the magic touch to bring them back to life. </span></span></p><div> </div><div><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Discover the Potential: As-Is Special!</span></span></span></p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;>Embrace the opportunity with this vehicle, offered in an "as-is" condition, <span style=color: rgb(52, 53, 65);>unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition. </span>While it hasn't been e-tested and its road-worthiness isn't confirmed, it's a canvas ready for your touch! </span></span></p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;> </p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Important Notes:</span></span></span></p><ol style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><li><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;><span style=color: rgb(55, 65, 81); white-space-collapse: preserve;>This vehicle might not qualify for financing. Financing might be a challenge, but if the stars align, we'll tailor payments based on your credit.</span></span></span></li><li><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;><span style=color: rgb(55, 65, 81); white-space-collapse: preserve;>Prices don't include HST and licensing.</span></span></span></li><li><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;><span style=color: rgb(55, 65, 81); white-space-collapse: preserve;>Our aim is always zero down, but sometimes the universe has other plans. We'll always strive for that $0 down loan, though!

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

229,975 KM

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY *** YOU SAVE!!! ***2LT * Power Front Seats/Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Steerin

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY *** YOU SAVE!!! ***2LT * Power Front Seats/Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Steerin

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,975KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNALCEK2F6336179

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 229,975 KM

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-XXXX

519-650-0326

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2015 Chevrolet Equinox