2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Location

Speedwrench Auto

491 Dundas St North, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R6

519-572-5906

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 184,570KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4749339
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEH1FZ256953
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCING!!! THIS TRUCK COMES CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES THE SAFETY IN THE PRICE.HST EXTRA.CALL/TEXT ALI 519 572 5906

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 4.3L/262

L/100Km City: 14.1

L/100Km Hwy: 10.6

Mechanical Equipment

Alternator, 150 amps

Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Body, Pick Up Box

Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Engine, 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 305 lb-ft of torque [413 Nm] @ 3900 rpm)

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Four wheel drive

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Interior Equipment

Air conditioning, single-zone

Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted

Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information

Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl, no floor mats included

Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

Seat, rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with theft-deterrent locking feature

Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Exterior Equipment

Bumper, front, chrome

Bumper, rear chrome

CornerStep, rear bumper

Door handles, Black

Glass, deep-tinted

Grille surround, chrome

Headlamps, halogen reflector

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top

Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Safety Equipment

Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing System

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire)

Entertainment Equipment

6-speaker audio system

Factory Options

ENGINE, 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Speedwrench Auto

Speedwrench Auto

491 Dundas St North, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R6

