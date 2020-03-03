2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

491 Dundas St North, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
THIS TRUCK COMES CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES THE SAFETY IN THE PRICE.
Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 4.3L/262
L/100Km City: 14.1
L/100Km Hwy: 10.6
Mechanical Equipment
Alternator, 150 amps
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Body, Pick Up Box
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Engine, 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 305 lb-ft of torque [413 Nm] @ 3900 rpm)
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Four wheel drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Interior Equipment
Air conditioning, single-zone
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl, no floor mats included
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Seat, rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Exterior Equipment
Bumper, front, chrome
Bumper, rear chrome
CornerStep, rear bumper
Door handles, Black
Glass, deep-tinted
Grille surround, chrome
Headlamps, halogen reflector
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Safety Equipment
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing System
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire)
Entertainment Equipment
6-speaker audio system
Factory Options
ENGINE, 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
