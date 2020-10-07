Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Anew Auto Sales

519-721-4350

LTZ

Location

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6079581
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC1FG361087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 CHEVROLET 1500 LTZ Z71 OFF ROAD 

5.3 V8 4X4 

RUNS LIKEW NEW NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CARFAX 

SAFETY CERTIFCATE INCLUDED 

LEATHER LOADED WITH BLUETOOTH - HEATED SEATS - TOW PACKAGE - CRUISE - AFTER MARKET SUSPENSION - AFTERMARKET RIMS AND TIRES AND MORE

WE HAVE MULTIPLE CHEVY/GMC TRUCKS IN STOCK CALL FOR MMORE INFO

FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY ONLINE AT http://anewautosales.com/financing/ 

MUST BE VIEWED BY APPOINTMENT ONLY CALL AHEAD

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR BUSINESS PLEASE EMAIL ANEWAUTOSALES@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 5197214350

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

 

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

 

CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.

 

PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM

 

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

 

Anew Auto Sales

Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3

Monday to Thursday 10 am to 7pm

Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed

 

Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234

 

Price + HST + Licensing

 

Interested? We’re here to serve you. To call, email, or see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, please see "Poster Contact Information" on the right side of this page

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

