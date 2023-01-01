$9,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Sonic
4dr Sdn LT Auto
Location
2532 Dundas Street South, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
149,148KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10069272
- VIN: 1G1JC5SH8F4161024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,148 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY NICE CAR FOR THE MONEY ,BEING SOLD WITH SAFETY INCLUDED,SNOW TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED,FINANCING & WARRANTIES AVAILABLE CALL 519 622 6371 FOR TEST DRIVE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
