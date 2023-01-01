Menu
2015 Chevrolet Sonic

149,148 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Renner's Auto Sales

519-622-6371

4dr Sdn LT Auto

Location

Renner's Auto Sales

2532 Dundas Street South, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2

519-622-6371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

149,148KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069272
  • VIN: 1G1JC5SH8F4161024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,148 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY NICE CAR FOR THE MONEY ,BEING SOLD WITH SAFETY INCLUDED,SNOW TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED,FINANCING & WARRANTIES AVAILABLE CALL 519 622 6371 FOR TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

