$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
519-621-4333
2015 Dodge Challenger
SXT PLUS / LEATHER / NO ACCIDENTS
Location
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
90,912KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8361828
- VIN: 2C3CDZBG4FH782165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,912 KM
Vehicle Description
*** NO ACCIDENTS ***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9