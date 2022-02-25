Menu
2015 Dodge Charger

77,167 KM

Details Description Features

$33,495

+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

ROAD/TRACK / LEATHER / NAV / HEMI V8

Location

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

77,167KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8358492
  • VIN: 2C3CDXCT1FH857355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,167 KM

Vehicle Description

*** R/T *** LEATHER SUEDE *** NAVIGAITON *** SUNROOF *** ALLOY WHEELS *** NEW TIRES *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** BLUETOOTH HANDS FREEE *** HEATED SEATS *** ONLY 77,167 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

*** WE DON'T WHOLESALE TO OTHER DEALERS ***

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

